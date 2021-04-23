Safe photo

This sign outside any location in La Porte County marks it as part of the National Safe Place Network, where teens in trouble can find help in a crisis, according to the Youth Service Bureau.

 Photo provided

La PORTE – Children in trouble now only have to look for a black and yellow diamond-shaped sign.

That's because the Youth Service Bureau has launched Safe Place, an outreach and prevention program for youth in need of immediate help and safety.

