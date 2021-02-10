Marquette Catholic French teacher Angie Williams, standing, Zoomed with students at Notre Dame Catholic School for a short French lesson and discussion of being a high school teacher during Notre Dame's Virtual Career Fair last week. Marquette has also resumed its Shadow Showcase program, in which 7th- and 8th-graders spend a morning shadowing a student on campus.
MICHIGAN CITY – After 11 long months, life is beginning to show subtle signs of normalcy on the Marquette Catholic High School campus.
According to Marquette, COVID-19 vaccinations are slowly but surely rolling out; the La Porte County Health Department is relaxing restrictions on dining and retail establishments; and were it not for inclement weather, the school would have completed another successful week of in-person learning.
