86 more deaths in Indiana, 1 in LP County
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday announced that 1,445 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 646,425. Another 86 deaths were also reported, raising the pandemic toll to 11,690 confirmed and 427 probable deaths. As of Friday, 779,240 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 300,742 were fully vaccinated.
In La Porte County, 15 new cases and 1 death were reported, raising the totals to 9,563 infected and 192 dead, according to ISDH. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests reported was at 6.3% and the rate for unique individuals tested was 9.3%.
U.S. 35 bridge closure in LP postponed
La PORTE – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that the previously scheduled closure for U.S. 35 between State Road 2 and Washington Street in downtown La Porte has been postponed.
The overpass was expected to be closed for two days starting Monday for NIPSCO to upgrade the wires above the highway. NIPSCO says the work will now likely take place in March, and more information about the timing will be provided when it is available.
Weather-related busing on South Shore
CHESTERTON — In anticipation of forecasted freezing rain/snow and frigid temperatures, the South Shore Line will provide substitute bus service between South Bend and Michigan City’s Carroll Avenue station beginning after 6 p.m. Saturday. Busing will continue all day Sunday, when conditions will be re-evaluated.
Buses will arrive and depart to match the published train schedule. Westbound passengers should board buses immediately north of the platform at South Bend International Airport and re-board trains at Carroll. Eastbound passengers will detrain at Carroll to board buses. Service is suspended to and from Hudson Lake while bus service is in effect.
Normal garbage pickup Monday in MC
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Refuse Department will be operating a regular schedule on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 15.
MC Common Council to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Common Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom and streaming live on the My Michigan page on Facebook. The agenda includes the leasing of 10 police vehicles; additional appropriations for the Park Department to hire lifeguards, increase lifeguard salaries and addition of a maintenance director; and additional funding for sidewalks.
New Carlisle Town Board to meet
NEW CARLISLE – The New Carlisle Town Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. (EST) Tuesday at the Town Hall, 124 E. Michigan St. The agenda includes final reading of the 2021 salary ordinance for town employees.
John Glenn students win writing awards
WALKERTON – Every January, students from the Northeast Indiana/Northwest Ohio Region take part in the Scholastic Writing Awards. Several students from John Glenn High School submitted works this year and three received 14 awards out of more than 700 submissions, including two Gold Keys, who will now compete in the national contest, according to faculty advisor Julie Parent.
The winners were: Kiarra Pranger (senior) – 2 gold keys poetry, 3 silver keys poetry and 4 honorable mention poetry; Annabelle Stremme (senior) – silver key and honorable mention dramatic script, 2 silver keys personal essay and memoir; and Gabrielle Smith (junior) – honorable mention personal essay and memoir. Winners will be recognized in a virtual ceremony Sunday at 1 p.m.; and several of their works will be printed in the 2021 edition of Aerial, Glenn’s literary magazine, available this spring.
