Former La Porte mayor Mark Krentz, center left, and Fire Chief Andy Snyder perform the ceremonial hose uncoupling outside the recently opened Fire Station 3 on Thursday afternoon. Also pictured are current Mayor Tom Dermody, far left, and Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Burke.
The new fire station offers a host of advantages compared to its Boyd Boulevard predecessor, with a much larger footprint and more convenient location, allowing crews to respond to residential fires more quickly.
Located in a residential area, crews also have an easier time backing vehicles in and out of the new station compared to the previous spot, near the busy intersection of Boyd Boulevard and Lincoln Way.
Photo by Ted Yoakum
Photo by Ted Yoakum
La PORTE — When it comes to local government, few initiatives end up being a win for all involved, but the La Porte Fire Department’s new firehouse is that rare exception.
On Thursday, Chief Andy Snyder and city officials marked the recent opening of Fire Station No. 3 at 710 Daytona St. with a ceremonial hose uncoupling. Firefighters have operated out of the $1.8 million facility since the end of August, after moving out of the west end station at Boyd Boulevard and Lincoln Way.
