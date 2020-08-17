MC Firefighter negotiations on agenda
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Common Council Labor Relations Committee will meet virtually via Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss 2020 contract negotiations with Michigan City Firefighters Local 475.
Internet hotspots for MCAS students
MICHIGAN CITY — As the start of the school year opens online, Michigan City Area Schools is reminding families that students will need reliable broadband internet access for online learning. MCAS is offering a limited number of personal hotspots to students who do not have Internet access.
All decisions regarding the distribution of these devices will be made on a case-by-case basis. If your child does not have access to broadband Internet, fill out the form at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd mtqUGBN94GfWkoo HibXpJbz0bCL9oLO1H2B Zn-mrK4hg33w/viewform. You can find information about low-cost internet options at mcas.k12.in.us/Page/28320.
Pinney Purdue Field Day is virtual
WANATAH — Farmers, landowners, agribusiness representatives and the public can take part in the virtual Pinney Purdue Field Day Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing restrictions, the field day will be held virtually.
Participants will hear presentations and participate in Q&A sessions with Purdue Extension specialists covering important issues experienced this growing season, including irrigation management strategies, this year’s crop disease situation, crop insect pests and control, weed control and problem weeds. Registration is free and can be submitted with the form at tinyurl.com/Pinney-2020. Registered participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to view the field day.
MC Park Board to meet virtually
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Park Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom webinar. To take part use Webinar ID 899 6054 6257 and passcode 243320. The agenda includes the Park Department’s 2020 2nd Quarter Report; and a discussion of the Sheridan Beach Restoration License Agreement; Walker Street Community Give Back Day; 2021 Hoosier Burn Camp Event Request; Bolt for the Heart 5K Run and revocation of Minimum Pay Policy 404.
Urban Enterprise Association to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte Urban Enterprise Association will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To take part, use meeting ID 81287171467 and passcode 578398; or call 312-626-6799 and provide those numbers. The agenda includes a Neighborhood Improvement Program, Code Enforcement report; discussion of a Business Grant for the Worthy Women Recovery Home; and a Downtown Director report.
Clarification
An article in the Aug. 11 edition of the Herald-Dispatch cited a statement from Franciscan Health Michigan City, which credited President/CEO Dean Mazzoni as having the original idea to provide 2,000 digital thermometers to Michigan City Area Schools for distribution to families in need. Mazzoni said Monday the original idea arose from a conversation with Rodney McCormick of the Michigan City Commission on the Status of African-American Males. Mazzoni said he liked the idea and started the process to make it happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.