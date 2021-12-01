Michigan City High School Student Council members collect some of the more than 2 tons of food that was collected during the annual food drive last year at Ames Field. This year’s event will be Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Michigan City High School Student Council members collect some of the more than 2 tons of food that was collected during the annual food drive last year at Ames Field. This year’s event will be Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Photo provided / Michigan City High School
A Student Council member loads food donations into a truck during the drive-thru food collection at Ames Field in 2020.
All the food collected at the Dec. 11 drive will be donated to the Salvation Army of Michigan City Food Pantry for the upcoming holiday season.
There is also a friendly competition among all the MCAS schools to see which can take in the most food during in-school drives and the Ames Field event.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City High School Student Council is again coordinating a “drive through” collection of non-perishable food items to help those in need over the holiday season.
The community is encouraged to help by “driving through” the Ames Field parking lot with a donation from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 11. All items collected will go to The Salvation Army of Michigan City food pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.