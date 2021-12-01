MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City High School Student Council is again coordinating a “drive through” collection of non-perishable food items to help those in need over the holiday season.

The community is encouraged to help by “driving through” the Ames Field parking lot with a donation from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 11. All items collected will go to The Salvation Army of Michigan City food pantry.

