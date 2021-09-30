BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Health officials in Southwest Michigan have revoked a mask mandate for students and staff in schools, but not willingly.
The Berrien County Health Department was forced to rescind the public health order requiring the use of face masks by in pre-K through grade 12 indoor educational settings – or face loss of nearly $1.5 million in budget, a statement from the department said.
“It is appalling that local health departments in Michigan must choose between safeguarding school children from the threat of COVID-19 and the future funding for our essential public health programs,” acting county health officer Courtney Davis said.
“Our hands are tied. We make this decision citing grave concerns over the health of our community.”
The order was rescinded as of Thursday on the heels of the governor signing the 2022 state budget.
“According to boilerplate language included in these bills, any health department that has issued an emergency order in attempt to combat COVID-19, including enacting or enforcing an order requiring masks by anyone in a school setting, will be negatively impacted financially,” the BCHD said in a statement.
Although Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the language “unconstitutional,” county legal counselors have advised it stands until proven otherwise in a court of law, Davis said.
The BCHD cannot risk losing essential dollars, which fund vital community programs and services such as immunizations, infectious disease control, hearing screenings, vision services, food protection and others, she said.
Berrien County has faced ongoing, sustained high transmission of COVID-19 since mid-August and continues to urge all people to be wearing a mask in indoor public spaces, according to Peg Kohring, Berrien County Board of Health chair.
“When this unconstitutional language is deemed as illegal in a court of law, and if the data still supports the need for a public health order requiring masks in pre-K through grade 12 settings because of ongoing high transmission, the Board of Health fully supports the local health officer to reinstate this order...”
Since the order was put into effect on Sept. 6, the Health Department has noted an over 50 percent decrease in the numbers of new cases and quarantines experienced in school settings despite ongoing increased transmission within the community, Davis said.
After the rescission of this order, schools that do not require universal masking will risk greater numbers of COVID-19 cases and need to adhere to an extended 6-foot quarantine radius, as well as lose options for reduced or modified quarantine.
While local health departments cannot enact public health orders to protect against COVID-19 without jeopardizing funding, mask orders can be enacted by to local school districts and individuals schools, Davis said.
“We strongly urge all local school boards and school leaders to continue to align with sound public health practice and to immediately enact a requirement for universal masking within their districts and institutions to continue protecting their students and staff.”
BCHD medical director Dr. Rex Cabaltica said, “The science is clear: Masks are an effective layer of protection to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19, especially when indoors in a congregate setting, like our schools.”
