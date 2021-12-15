top story
La Porte's Riley's Rocket Robotics team competes in Chesterton
- Man drives SUV into Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park
- Former Michigan City mayor Ron Meer announces candidacy for State Senate seat
- State Police: Mill Creek man flying while intoxicated crash lands in St. Joe County subdivision
- Michigan City Promise Scholarship now open to renters, Marquette students
- Pursuit by Michigan City Police leads to crash with injuries
- Wanted La Porte woman found hiding in refrigerator after 911 call
- Rising above the din: Hodges Jr. scores 25 second-half points as Wolves overcome Lighthouse
- La Porte County surges back into red level for COVID-19 spread threat risk
- Popular Southwest Michigan distillery expanding operations into Northwest Indiana
- New blueprint for success will bring new life to 702 Lincoln Way building in La Porte
RoarLionsRoar said:
Awesome job Wolves! Semi-State at Ames . . . Go Wolves!
Phil Hannon said:
The Tigers should be proud. They played like a team and won a hard fought battle.
