WESTVILLE — After beginning the school year with a mask-optional policy, the MSD of New Durham Township is now requiring masks at all times inside buildings when social distancing is not possible.
“Since school began on Aug. 11, we have been monitoring data related to COVID-19 transmission within our school on a daily basis,” Supt. Sandra Wood said in a letter to parents and staff.
“Unfortunately, after just 12 days of school, we have data confirming that there is rapidly increasing spread of the virus within our school. As of this afternoon [Aug. 26], we have 15 active cases and 75 individuals out on quarantine due to their identification as a close contact of a positive case.”
For the 2020-21 year, Westville Jr.-Sr. High School and Westville Elementary never had more than 9 active cases at any time, Wood said.
“It is clear that the virus is spreading within our school at a faster rate than we ever saw last year. As a result ... Westville Schools will move to Yellow status on our Return to Learn Plan, beginning Monday, Aug. 30 ...”
That means students and staff will be required to wear masks inside the building whenever social distancing is not possible; and classroom seating may be rearranged to further promote social distancing.
Visitors during the school day will be limited to approved educational purposes only, and large group meetings or assemblies will only be permitted if all students can be seated 3 feet apart.
Students may be provided mask breaks throughout the day if they are seated away from others by 6 feet or more.
“We will continue to increase our procedures for cleaning and disinfecting, especially in high-traffic areas,” Wood said.
The MSD has completed installation of a school-wide air purification system called iWave, which included an ionic air purifier in every classroom which utilizes technology proven to kill viruses and bacteria in the air, as well as reduce allergens and dust particles, Wood said.
“We hope that this system will provide an additional defense against the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.”
A mask mandate “is not what anyone anticipated or was hoping for this early in the school year,” she said. “Our goal continues to be to prioritize student and staff safety, and to maximize in-person learning...
“Implementing a mask requirement allows us to conduct contact tracing at 3 feet instead of 6 feet, so we do believe that by taking this step we will be able to keep more students in school.”
The MSD joins Michigan City Area Schools in mandating masks, while other schools in the county remain mask-optional. MCAS this week reported 7 active COVID-19 cases, and 14 total, since school started.
In the La Porte Community Schools, where masks are optional, 48 active positive cases and 67 total (58 students, 9 staff) were reported this week. South Central Community Schools have reported 12 positive cases. Tri-Township Schools currently have 2 active positives and a total of 24 since school started.
In Indianapolis, Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency and cited a record number of infections being reported by Indiana schools.
He also was in discussions with health care providers about a new statewide executive order amid a statewide surge in coronavirus cases.
It was the 18th extension of the public health emergency, first issued in March 2020. It continues through Sept. 30 and keeps the state eligible for several federal emergency relief programs.
Holcomb’s order cited the ongoing threat from the highly contagious delta variant for a “significant and serious increase in new confirmed cases and hospitalizations, and tragically, continued daily deaths from COVID-19.”
With about 52 percent of eligible Indiana residents vaccinated, health officials say about 97 percent of people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Indiana hospitalizations have surged nearly 300 percent in the past month.
Holcomb also signed only a two-day extension of an executive order that includes temporary licensing of retired and out-of-state health care workers. He said a new order would be issued Wednesday after talks with “healthcare stakeholders to evaluate pertinent information that supports hospitals during the current COVID surge.”
In the latest state map of COVID spread threat risk, 16 counties were in the highest-risk red category, which indicates very high community spread. Only nine counties are listed as moderate-risk, or yellow, including La Porte County. And for the second week in a row, no Indiana county is blue – low risk. The map will be updated Sept. 1.
Tests conducted this month on a sample of Indiana’s cases showed that as of Wednesday, nearly 98 percent were the delta variant, the dashboard showed.
La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias on Tuesday said 44 new cases were reported on Monday, raising the county total to 13,432 public cases, 297 Westville Correctional cases, 52 Indiana State Prison cases and 231 deaths.
“Please consider getting vaccinated,” Matias said. “Please practice caution: use hand sanitizer often, wear a mask in crowded indoor places, practice social distancing. Help us get rid of this viral scourge once and for all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.