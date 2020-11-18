MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Police Department’s crackdown on illegal firearms continues with another arrest this week.
On Monday afternoon, officers Matthew Babcock and Steven Kolarczyk were in the area of St. John Road and Franklin Street when they saw a white Ford Fusion travel left of center, according to a statement from the department.
