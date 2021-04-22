MICHIGAN CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the current school year in many ways, including canceling in-person orientation events for incoming middle school students.

In order to make up for some of the valuable lessons learned during those experiences, Knapp Elementary School counselor Jamie Mullenhour came up with a plan to help prepare her sixth-graders for the transition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.