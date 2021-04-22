Knapp Elementary School counselor Jamie Mullenhour, left, spent some time Thursday teaching sixth-grade students how to operate combination locks so they’ll know how to use them when they matriculate to middle school.
As part of the middle school prep, the students will complete a scavenger hunt later this semester to teach them how to move quickly in order to get to their lockers and on to their next class within a five-minute passing period.
Photo by Kelley Smith
Students also were gifted middle school survival guides through a large donation from the books’ authors.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Right, left, right. The students were allowed to hang onto the locks until they got the hang of successfully entering the three-digit combinations.
Jonathan and Erica Catherman, who authored the survival guides, one for boys and one for girls, will meet with Knapp sixth-graders via Zoom next week.
Monique Boyd, right, who is interning in the counselor’s office at Knapp, got some hands-on experience to help students with the lesson.
MICHIGAN CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the current school year in many ways, including canceling in-person orientation events for incoming middle school students.
In order to make up for some of the valuable lessons learned during those experiences, Knapp Elementary School counselor Jamie Mullenhour came up with a plan to help prepare her sixth-graders for the transition.
