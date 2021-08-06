Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
MICHIGAN CITY — Friendship Botanic Gardens is promising performances by some of the biggest names in Chicago’s arts and culture scene when it hosts the 15th annual Opera in the Gardens.
The event – on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 3-6 p.m – will include performances by Maia Surace, Cornelius Johnson, Gary Alexander, Paul Dykstra, Aaron Wardell and Chicago Lyric Opera Ryan Center artist Kimberly Jones.
