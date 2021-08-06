MICHIGAN CITY — Friendship Botanic Gardens is promising performances by some of the biggest names in Chicago’s arts and culture scene when it hosts the 15th annual Opera in the Gardens.

The event – on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 3-6 p.m – will include performances by Maia Surace, Cornelius Johnson, Gary Alexander, Paul Dykstra, Aaron Wardell and Chicago Lyric Opera Ryan Center artist Kimberly Jones.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.