MICHIGAN CITY — After several years of planning and construction, local residents and Michigan City visitors should be able to enjoy the Singing Sands Trail by Spring 2021.
Shannon Eason, assistant superintendent of the Michigan City Parks Department and co-manager of the project, said she’s hoping to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in May if the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
“Beyond being important locally, the Singing Sands Trail is significant regionally to Northwest Indiana; and it’s also a high priority on Indiana’s State Trails Visionary Plan,” Eason said.
The Singing Sands Trail is Michigan City’s portion of the greater Marquette Greenway Trail, which will connect Chicago-area trails to trails in southwest Michigan.
Twenty different segments of the trail in various stages of completion will make up the Marquette Greenway, and will be named in accordance with their specific locations.
Michigan City’s “Singing Sands Trail” moniker is a nod to the city’s rare “singing” sands, which tend to squeak underfoot.
The local project was split into three phases, the first two of which are expected to be substantially completed by the end of November.
“Substantially complete means the hard surfaces, the trail,” Eason said. “We’ll still have some landscaping to do off the trail, which will begin next spring.”
Phase I of the Singing Sands Trail connects to the Calumet Trail at County Line Road between Porter and La Porte counties. It runs 2.2 miles to City Hall in Michigan City.
Phase II, which is an additional 1.4 miles, picks up at City Hall and runs along Michigan Boulevard to 8th Street; and 8th to E Street, where it connects to the existing Trail Creek Greenway Trail. Then, it continues along the north side of Trail Creek from Peanut Bridge to Liberty Trail.
Phase III-A of the project will run 0.8 miles from Liberty Trail through Krueger Memorial Park and Friendship Botanic Gardens to Martin Luther King Drive.
And Phase III-B takes the trail 1.7 miles from Martin Luther King Drive north up Victory Court, east on Ruth Street, and north on Karwick Road, ending just south of U.S. 12.
The city is currently working under contract with Butler, Fairman & Seufert Inc. on Phase III’s design and engineering, which is expected to be complete sometime this month. From there, the city will seek funding for that portion of the project, which Eason said she hopes will have a January let date.
“The Singing Sands Trail will be a great opportunity for people to safely recreate outdoors,” Eason said. “I hope it helps them to adopt a healthier lifestyle; it’s a great place to take kids to help them learn how to rollerblade and ride their bikes.”
Eason said another reason she’s happy the trail will be open to the public soon is that it should boost the local economy, which is struggling because of the pandemic.
“Trails provide economic impact,” she said. “Riders will stop, and they’ll visit your businesses, your restaurants.”
Within a half-mile radius of the Singing Sands Trail, patrons will have access to transportation hubs, parks, cultural attractions, the library, government offices, medical facilities, schools, churches, and more than 175 businesses.
“It’s just another recreational amenity in Michigan City for people to enjoy,” Eason said. “It increases our quality of life. So, I’m really excited to see it open next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.