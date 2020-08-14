La Porte Common Council to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte Common Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 801 Michigan Ave. The agenda includes introduction of ordinances on loading zones; condemnation of a dwelling; and rules for Plaza 618; a resolution on a riverfront alcoholic beverage permit for El Cantito; and a proclamation celebrating Women’s Equality Day and the centennial of the 19th Amendment.
Michigan City Board of Works to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Board of Works & Public Safety will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday via Zoom and streaming live on the My Michigan City Facebook page. The agenda includes requests for street or alley closures for American Legion Labor Day Fundraiser, Bolt for the Heart 5K and Half-Marathon; and the St. Stanislaus Farmers Market.
Common Council to discuss beach closure
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Common Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom and streaming live on the My Michigan City Facebook page. The agenda includes a resolution approving the mayor’s extension of a public health emergency closing Washington Park and all beaches through Stop 13. To access the meeting on Zoom use Meeting ID 895-4476-6117 and passcode 969010.
Mobile food distribution in La Porte
La PORTE — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will conduct a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St. in La Porte. Fresh perishable items and dry goods will be available free, pre-boxed and pre-bagged, on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 400 households in need of food assistance. It will be a drive-thru distribution, so remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive items.
Hacienda helps Social & Learning Institute
MICHIGAN CITY — The Social & Learning Institute will be the beneficiary of a fundraiser on Tuesday at Hacienda Mexican Restaurant at 2148 N. Karwick Rd. in Michigan City. SLI will earn 20 percent of total gift card, dine-in food and alcohol, and carry out/curbside lunch and dinner purchases from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a special token.
Hacienda gift cards can also be pre-ordered to support SLI. For a gift card or token, contact Debbie Sellers at 219-879-2200 or dsellers@social andlearning.org. Orders and payment must be received by SLI no later than 10 a.m. on Aug. 18. The gift cards may not be used during the fundraiser hours. Tokens and more information can be seen on the SLI Facebook page.
Special County Council meeting Tuesday
La PORTE — The La Porte County Council will conduct a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Meeting Room of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St. in La Porte. The meeting will be to discuss declaring a certain portion of La Porte County as a designated Economic Revitalization Area.
Finance Committee to meet virtually
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Common Council’s Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom and streaming live on the My Michigan City Facebook page. The meeting is to review and discuss the August 18 Riverboat/Boyd Development Fund claim docket.
Promise Scholarship exceptions meeting
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Promise Scholarship Exceptions Committee will meet via Zoom at 5 p.m. Tuesday to review an appeal.
Franciscan hosts seminar on vaping dangers
MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health is hosting a free virtual seminar on “The Effects of Vaping and Addiction” from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. E-cigs, mods, vape pens and the USB flash drive-shaped JUUL are all forms of e-cigarettes and part of the vaping epidemic, according to Franciscan. They contain nicotine, which is harmful to health according to the American Lung Association and CDC.
The seminar will include information about health risks associated with the chemicals found in e-cigarettes; addiction risks; vaping effects on those nearby; and other injuries, such as explosions, associated with e-cigarettes. Presenting the seminar will be Cindy Cunningham, respiratory therapist at Franciscan Health Lafayette. Registration is required by Monday at Franciscan Health.org/Events.
