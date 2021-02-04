INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials are allowing schools to relax quarantine rules for students with coronavirus exposure, even with no timeline for when teachers could become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Legislators are also seeking to change visitation restrictions at the health and residential care sites amid concerns about residents' declining interactions with loved ones during the pandemic.
The new school recommendations call for no quarantines if students and teachers exposed to infection at school were at least 3 feet apart and wearing masks at all times. Schools may shorten current 14-day quarantines to seven days if the person exposed has a negative nasal swab test at least five days after exposure.
Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the new recommendations, starting Monday, are in line with current federal guidelines and that infection spread has been rare at schools when masks are being worn.
State officials opened up vaccine shot eligibility this week for all those ages 65 and older in addition to health care workers. Box said since older people are most at risk of severe COVID-19 illnesses and deaths, they will remain the priority for shots while vaccine doses are in limited supply.
About 638,000 Indiana residents have received at least their first vaccine shot – over 178,000 are fully vaccinated – among the nearly 1.6 million people now eligible, according to Indiana State Department of Health statistics.
Indiana’s weekly vaccine distribution from the federal government increased by roughly 10,000 doses to about 100,000 this week, Box said.
But even with the additional doses, it will take significant time to give shots to those now eligible before moving on to those with at-risk health conditions such as dialysis patients and those with heart disease, then to teachers and others who face possible exposure from their jobs.
Gov. Eric Holcomb says he supports the plan and that he wasn’t yet getting a vaccine shot as a 52-year-old without serious health issues.
“We’re trying to really slow down the deaths and save lives and hospitalizations,” Holcomb said.
Lawmakers, meanwhile, want to ease visitation rules at health and residential care sites.
A measure that advanced to the full House Wednesday after a unanimous committee vote would require health facilities to allow at least one caretaker to visit a resident during compassionate care situations. Those include if the resident is dying, grieving a death, experiencing emotional distress or needing encouragement to eat or drink.
Under the bill, long-term care facilities would also be required to participate in the state health department's Essential Family Caregivers Program during a declared emergency, public health emergency, or similar crisis.
That program further designates at least two caregivers who can enter facilities and provide residents with support like meal set-up, grooming and general companionship, even during periods of restricted visitation. While some facilities in Indiana currently participate, not all do.
“I thought I was having a bad dream ... 10 months later, I’m still having that bad dream,” said Republican Sen. Linda Rogers, who authored the bill. “This is a first step in providing a way that we can visit our loved ones that have been locked away in these facilities.”
Nursing homes across the country have been devastated by COVID-19 deaths as elderly people and those with serious health troubles living in nursing homes are among the most at-risk from severe illness due to the coronavirus.
Indiana has seen at least 23,000 cases in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, with more than 4,900 deaths. In response, many long-term care facilities have barred or restricted any visitors since the pandemic took hold last March.
Currently, residential care facilities can allow indoor visitation if there is no new onset of coronavirus cases within the last 14 days and if the facility is not conducting outbreak testing. Because local officials use community-level metrics to determine when and how many indoor visitors should be allowed, visitation rules also vary across counties.
Laura Brown with the Indiana Health Care Association said Wednesday an immunity provision in the bill should provide peace of mind for facilities that have been hesitant to allow more visitation. According to the bill, facility staff would not be liable for spread of COVID-19 among residents or visiting family members, as long as they're acting in good faith and without “gross negligence.”
Still, should the bill become law, its reach would not override contradictory mandates by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The federal agency issued such measures last spring, directing nursing homes to temporarily restrict all visitors.
“I don’t think there’s anything we could do if they say absolutely no visitation," Brown said. “We couldn’t get around that.”
A similar bill proposed in the Senate would change visitation restrictions specifically for nursing homes, although the measure has not yet been placed on the agenda.
