La PORTE – Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, will return to lead an ensemble of musicians from the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra in the 15th annual Hoosier Star competition.
Willis, who recently signed a contract extension with the SBSO, has held conducting positions in the Illinois Symphony Orchestra (music director), Florida Orchestra (Coffee Concert conductor), Seattle Symphony and Cincinnati Symphony (assistant conductor).
The former Grammy nominee is demanded globally as a guest conductor, having appeared with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Symphony, among others, according to La Porte County Symphony Orchestra executive director Tim King.
“I’m honored to be part of Hoosier Star again – and I’m in awe of the LCSO, how they’ve found a way to make it happen despite the difficult times we are in – a testament to the deep dedication, love and care of so many," Willis said.
"It’s been great connecting with the talented singers, and I can’t wait to play my part in keeping this unique tradition alive and thrilling! We may not be many in the band this year due to COVID, but we will be mighty!”
Ten finalists, five in the Youth Division (17 and younger) and five in the Adult Division (18 and older), will be competing for the title of “Hoosier Star.”
"Willis will be working with each singer to prepare them for the evening and will lead the Orchestra in music ranging from country to opera," King said.
More information about the finalists can be found at www.hoosierstar.com.
For the first time this year, the event will be held virtually on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. The event will be completely live-streamed and free to view on the following sites: Hoosier Star Facebook, LCSO Facebook, LCSO Website, LCSO YouTube, and WIMS 1420 Facebook.
Hoosier Star will also be broadcast via AM 1420, 95.1 FM and 106.7 FM (simulcast).
Voting will take place during the competition by going to www.lcso.net. There is a fee of $10 per vote.
More information can be found by going to www.hoosierstar.com.
