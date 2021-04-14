La PORTE — The La Porte Community Schools are keeping their eyes on the county’s latest uptick in COVID-19 cases and urging students and staff to get vaccinated.
“Short of this last uptick, it was finally nice to be talking about things other than COVID,” said La Porte Community Schools Supt. Mark Francesconi at Monday’s School Board meeting.
“But we don’t want to be blind to any upticks. Hopefully, this will level off and start back toward blue in the near future.”
Francesconi said the district will continue to follow state guidance regarding facemasks and social distancing.
“It’s not a time for us to slack off,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep our numbers down within the corporation and not have our staff or students susceptible to COVID.”
On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health’s metrics map downgraded the Advisory Level for La Porte County into orange, designating it as the worst metrics in the state for risk of COVID-19 spread.
“As far as we’re concerned, with the way the trends are going with the uptick, we’re hoping it doesn’t get back to where we were a few months ago in the red,” Francesconi said.
“But again, as we continue to grade the state and the health department continues to grade us as a county, we’re going to continue to stick with the programming associated with those colors for our school system.”
Francesconi added that it would be problematic if the county moved back into the red.
“The other colors pretty much have us full-time in-person instruction for those that are opting to do that,” he said.
As officials keep an eye on the color code, they have also been focused on getting staff vaccinated.
Francesconi said school staff have all had an opportunity to be vaccinated – either via the school system’s clinic or through other available options.
“I can say that at this point we’re very comfortable that all of our staff has had either internal opportunity through our vaccination clinic or some of the other announcements we’ve made about things going on in the community to be able to get the vaccination,” he said.
“We still continue to provide those and encourage them to do so.
He said he could not cite an exact percentage of staff that has been vaccinated at this point.
“If I had to guess right now, I would say we’re probably looking at about 40 percent of our staff – 40 to 50 at best – that are vaccinated. Again, it’s not an obligation of theirs, but is certainly for their own benefit,” Francesconi said.
Officials’ attention has now shifted toward getting eligible students vaccinated.
“Again, it’s not an obligation, but it certainly is something if they and their parents are interested in, we want to encourage that and communicate what the opportunities are,” he said.
The current approved ages for COVID-19 vaccines are 16 and older.
“In fact, 16 and 17 ages, specifically, are relegated to Pfizer vaccination only. If you are 18 or older you can get any of those vaccinations,” he said.
“There’s not a 100 percent approved vaccination for students that are under the age of 16.”
Francesconi also highlighted the vaccine availability at La Porte’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic, Operation Vaccinate La Porte, at the east end of the parking lot at 1304 W. State Road 2.
“Students that are 16 and up could take advantage of that,” Francesconi said.
In related matters, the superintendent noted that enrollment is underway for the three options of traditional learning for the 2021-22 school year – in-person instruction, the Distance Learning Academy, or the Homeschool Academy.
As of April 1, the district’s open enrollment period has also started for students who do not live in the district.
“There is also an option for open enrollment students to sign up for either the Distance Learning Academy or the Homeschool Academy. We want to make that clear,” Francesconi said.
“As we stand right now, we have ... a little less than a third (of our students) that are doing some sort of online education.”
