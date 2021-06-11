MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Middle School has announced its End of Year 2021 Honor Rolls.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Body of missing Michigan CIty woman found in river in Merrillville
- Michigan City historic home creates online frenzy after March 25 listing
- Five names added to Michigan City Area Schools' Wall of Fame
- Michigan City mayor joins opposition to South Shore street closures, wants Carroll to stay open
- La Porte man, two siblings charged in connection with fatal crash, alleged coverup
- Michigan City Council members want to stop South Shore from closing rail crossings
- Michigan City motorcyclist caught and arrested after fleeing from state trooper
- Michigan City man facing felony charges for crash that killed La Porte man on U.S. 35
- Brendan T. Bietry
- Short term renters now required to register in Michigan City
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Michigan City mayor joins opposition to South Shore street closures, wants Carroll to stay open (3)
- Michigan City Council members want to stop South Shore from closing rail crossings (2)
- Rev. Canon Michelle Walker welcomed as first female priest at St. Paul's Episcopal in La Porte (1)
- Remember When (1)
- No nerves: South Central's Ferrell strikes out the side, shuts door on LaCrosse upset bid (1)
Recent Comments
-
Conschristy said:Did anyone ask the citizens for their concerns and opinions on the road closures? Cutting off north from south will surely have an impact on c…
-
Incrediblek said:I live in the county and still travel some of those streets. Making 11th street one way is just stupid and closing Pine Street is a mistake as…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.