Major Dale Simmons of the The Salvation Army of Michigan City, right, and Doug Samuelson, president of FOP Dunes Lodge 75, are shown collecting donations at Dunkin' Donuts in December 2018. FOP members will be at Kabelin's Ace Hardware next week, manning Red Kettles and collecting food and toys for the holiday campaign.
MICHIGAN CITY – The Fraternal Order of Police Dunes Lodge 75 will be ringing the bell for The Salvation Army of Michigan City this season, while also collecting food and toy donations.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the week of Dec. 14-19, members of the FOP will be stationed at Kabelin’s Ace Hardware at 432 St. John Rd. in Michigan City to man a kettle, seeking donations to support The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.