La Porte High School marching band prepares for first competition
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Survivors of La Porte family killed in tubing accident file lawsuit against Duke Energy
- Mayor orders MC government buildings closed to public due to COVID surge
- A hidden gem: Sophomore Branch a rising young presence on talented Michigan City defense
- La Porte getting tougher rules for unvaccinated employees as COVID-19 cases surge
- La Porte Civic Auditorium offers its own event series, makes upgrade to regain its luster
- Franciscan Health to reopen COVID-19 testing site at Michigan City hospital
- Franklin Street Bridge will be repaired in spite of squabbles among county officials
- As COVID cases rise across Indiana, governor offers incentive for masks in schools.
- Stock+Field in Michigan CIty to be rebranded as R.P. Home & Harvest
- Last-minute magic: Chesterton stuns Michigan City with TD pass on fourth-down scramble play
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
Kathy hekter said:
Very nice.
-
MVoisinet2 said:The only reason that covid 19 is on the rise in Laporte County is simply not too many people are getting their shots. If more people would sta…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.