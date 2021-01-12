MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City is one step closer to having a plan in place for reopening Washington Park during the continued COVID-19 pandemic – and any future public health emergency.
During the second joint workshop of the Michigan City Common Council and Park Board on the matter last week, the group made its final decision on exactly who will belong to the team of people responsible for determining how the park will alter operations during emergencies.
Those individuals include Park Board president Phil Latchford, Parks Superintendent Ed Shinn, Mayor Duane Parry, Police Chief Dion Campbell, Fire Chief Dave Legault, Council president Michael Mack and Councilwoman Dalia Zygas.
In the event a member would be unable to attend a team meeting, he or she would send an alternate, who also was identified during the workshop: Park Board vice president Phil Freese, Parks assistant superintendent Shannon Eason, City Administrator Chris Yagelski, assistant Police Chief Dave Cooney, assistant Fire Chief Andrew Belue, Councilman Paul Przybylinski and Councilman Don Przybylinski, respectively.
Once the team members were identified, the group moved immediately into discussing the feasibility of the preliminary plan the Park Board developed to coincide with the color-coded metrics the Indiana State Department of Health has in place to determine the COVID spread threat within each county.
According to the plan, when La Porte County is deemed to be in the Blue metric, Washington Park will operate as it normally would and at full capacity between 5 a.m. and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
When the county has entered the Yellow metric, the park will operate at 75 percent capacity between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily, with social distancing requirements in place.
Under the Orange metric, social distancing would remain monitored; and Washington Park would operate at 50 percent capacity between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.
Should the county reach the Red metric, all entrances to Washington Park would be barricaded; and the lakefront from the pier to Stop 13, as well as all park facilities, would be closed to the public.
Latchford noted the plan addresses the park’s regular season, which runs from May 15 through Labor Day each year.
But he offered that the gates to the park could remain staffed during the off-season to ensure the capacity restrictions are being followed, even though the Park Board does not collect park entrance fees outside the regular season.
In 2020, Parks Department staff remained at the gates a few weeks beyond Labor Day, costing the city about $8,000, Latchford said.
He estimated the department would need about $32,000 more in wage appropriations if it will be expected to staff the gates outside of the regular season.
In presenting a list of pros and cons to staffing the gates longer, Latchford said that in addition to the extra expense, another con would be that the Parks staff would be devoting their time to monitoring capacity when they would otherwise be maintaining park grounds.
The major pro, however, is that employees would already be in place and able to respond quickly in the event of a metric change or emergency situation, he said.
Zygas said she’d prefer if the Parks Department would continue to collect money at the gates as long as they’re staffed in order to offset the extra wages the city would have to pay.
And she asked whether a parking ticket kiosk or something similar would be feasible or beneficial in aiding the city with collecting revenues at the park.
Councilwoman Angie Nelson-Deuitch liked the idea, noting it would allow the city to keep more park gates open, as well as track traffic and collect other data – such as whether the park patron is a Michigan City resident or a visitor from another town or state.
Mack said he also liked the idea because it would prevent city employees from having to play “hall monitor” at the park.
Eason said the city already has the IT infrastructure in place to install barcode readers, which she surmised would be inexpensive and ready to install within about six weeks of approval.
Although they did not set a specific date, the group agreed to meet again in about a month to allow them time to research the issue.
In related news, the Common Council voted 5-4 last week to repeal Ordinance 4546, in which the council established rules for the use of and attendance at Washington Park during the pandemic.
The park now will operate under the plan which results from the joint workshops.
