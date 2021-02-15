INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents who have COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled this week should be aware that inclement weather could impact clinic operations, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The state is working with local vaccination sites to reschedule appointments as needed.
Individuals whose appointments are impacted will be notified by email or text message about the need to reschedule, which can be done by calling 211.
The state is working to ensure that Hoosiers who are scheduled to receive their second dose of vaccine still receive the dose within the appropriate timeframe.
A second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that is administered within 42 days of the first dose still provides full immunity, according to the CDC.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live or work in Indiana, and meet the eligibility criteria.
As of Monday, 816,758 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 336,827 were fully vaccinated.
The ISDH on Monday reported 817 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 649,652. Another 19 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 11,765 confirmed and another 426 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, 7 cases were reported, raising the total to 9,591 confirmed cases. There have been 193 deaths in the county, according to ISDH.
On Sunday, 1,233 cases and 24 deaths were reported in the state, including 13 cases in the county. On Saturday, 1,275 cases and 33 deaths were reported, including 8 cases and 1 death in the county.
