Presenting the CAPTRUST Community Foundation donation are, from left, Franciscan Health Michigan City Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Jones, CAPTRUST vice president and financial advisor Kelly Shikany, Franciscan Health Michigan City president and CEO Dean Mazzoni, vice president of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen, Family Birth Center manager Patricia De Stefano and Franciscan Health Foundation director of development Debbie Tatum.
MICHIGAN CITY – A combined contribution from a charitable foundation and an anonymous donor to the Franciscan Health Foundation will help area mothers give their babies a healthy start.
The donation to the foundation’s Prenatal Assistance Program includes a grant of $2,500 from the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, an employee-run fund with a mission to enrich the lives of children in local communities.
