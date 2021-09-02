Students in the Leadership Camp, conducted by Leadership La Porte County, competed in a “marshmallow tower” challenge – a competition to build the tallest free-standing structure with a marshmallow on top.
Photos provided / Leadership La Porte County
Students also worked on a mural after being given a “leadership word” and being asked to define, explain and draw a picture of it.
A total of 24 students from the La Porte, Michigan City, Westville and New Prairie schools took part in the camp at Kesling Park in La Porte.
