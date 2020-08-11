Aviation Commission meeting canceled
MICHIGAN CITY — The regular meeting for the Board of Aviation Commissioners scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.
Alzheimer’s Assn. free education programs
INDIANAPOLIS — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter offers education programs and caregiver support groups online and by phone. August programs include “Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning”; “Effective Communication Strategies” and “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.”
There will also be two special series – one for caregivers of those in the middle stage of dementia; the other for care partners and their loved ones living with younger-onset Alzheimer’s. All programs and support groups are free. Registration is required at alz.org/Indiana /helping_you or the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Polish Falcons to host Fish Fry
La PORTE — Polish Falcons Nest 564 will host a Fish Fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Nest at 216 E. Lincoln Way in La Porte.The menu will also include pierogis, fried chicken, chicken strips, hamburgers and appetizers, plus beef and noodles, and vegetable soup.
Carryout will be available after 4:15 p.m.; and the dining room will be open by reservation, with limited walk-ins available. To make a reservation call 219-326-9757.
Celebration of Black community at Fox Park
La PORTE — Music. food and entertainment will be featured at Listen, Learn, Educate and Celebrate, an event to celebrate and support the Black community, on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Fox Memorial Park in La Porte. The event, from 5-8 p.m. will include food from Social Que BBQ and Catering; music from The Andrew Fisher Quartet and other various artists, and more.
The event is free but donations will be taken to help the Michigan City Soul Steppers Drill Team, which will also be performing. Voter registration will be conducted during the event, at which social distancing will be required. For more information, contact car.an.dunn@gmail.com.
Fish Lake Festival and Hog Roast on Aug. 15
FISH LAKE — The annual Fish Lake Festival and Hog Roast Saturday will be conducted on Aug. 15 at the Lincoln Township Fire House at 7982 E. State Road 4 in Fish Lake. The festival will be from 2-7 p.m., while the hog roast will be serving – $8 per dinner – from 4-7 p.m. or until the food is gone, with curbside carryout available.
Sponsored by the Lincoln Township Fire Department, the Southtown Beach Property Owners Association and Fish Lake Land Trust Inc., the festival will feature crafters, food and more, including the annual Duck Race at 7 p.m., with ticket sales from 2-6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Charles Mountford at 219-369-9085 or cmountford@ocle.net.
Steak Fry Dinner at Moose Lodge
La PORTE — The La Porte Moose Lodge will host a Steak Fry Dinner, open to the public for dine-in or carry-out, from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at 925 Boyd Blvd. in La Porte. The $14 price includes a ribeye steak, baked potato, veggie, salad and roll. Call 219-362-2446 to place a to-go order.
Public Art Committee to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Public Art Committee (MAC) will hold their regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 20, at Krueger Memorial Hall, Liberty Trail, Michigan City, starting at 10 a.m. Agenda is attached.
