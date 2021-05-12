Jayne Bartlett, 17 is active in theater and music at Chesterton High School. She is a member of the advanced Camerata Choir and is a former show choir member. As a soloist, she has twice won gold at ISSMA competitions and was champion of the 2019 CHS Variety Show.
Photos provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
Afyah Giuliani is an 11th grader from La Porte who loves music. She was a Hoosier star youth finalist in 2018, and besides singing, she enjoys drawing, writing, playing violin and mandolin at church. She also plays with the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra and teaches violin.
Myah Englebrecht has been singing since before she could talk and spends her free time on stage whether in a musical, play, or karaoke night with friends. She said she is a performer at heart and would not have it any other way.
Kim Curtius' lifelong love of music was sparked as a child after stumbling upon her parents’ record collection. She has performed on tour and in regional theaters throughout the eastern United States, and is a graduate of The Boston Conservatory and Purdue University.
Jarynn Sampson is a 19-year-old from South Bend and was the Hoosier Star Youth Division winner in 2017. She has performed at many community theaters in the area, and is an advocate for political and social change, singing at Will Sing 4 events that benefited the Pax Center and Homeward Bound Village.
Joseph Giuliani is a 10th grader from La Porte who enjoys singing, playing piano at church, and ukulele. He was a Hoosier Star finalist in 2018 and 2019, and enjoyed the opportunity to sing with an orchestra.
Grace Phillips is a 17-year-old student at Westville High School and member of the WHS theater club, advanced choir, Tri-M, and varsity pom team. She is excited to cheer on another finalist, her high school choir teacher, Candace Archer.
Lola Kathryn White is a 17-year-old senior from New Albany, attending Sacred Heart Academy. She began singing after an injury ended her soccer career at age 6. She enjoys dancing, acting or singing. She has performed in many musicals and plans on pursuing a career in the arts.
Candace Archer is a K-12 music teacher for Westville Schools, and a member of the Great Lake Sound Chorus, Monday Musicale and First United Methodist Church choir. She has been involved with La Porte Little Theatre, Dunes Summer Theatre, Canterbury Theatre, and Footlight Theatre.
Karen Eigenmann lives in La Porte and teaches seventh grade math at Krueger Middle School in Michigan City. She graduated from Concordia Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She grew up in La Porte and this is her first time trying out for Hoosier Star.
