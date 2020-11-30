On Nov. 1, Valerie Pickford and Amanda Norris became the new owners of Results Physical Therapy, where they have been working for some time and were given the opportunity earlier this year to buy the private practice. They have been in the field of outpatient physical therapy for a combined 20-plus years and said what they love about Results PT is the high quality of care. Purchasing the business allowed them “to be sure that same quality continued for the patients that put their trust in them,” Norris said. “Results PT sets itself apart from other facilities because of the individualized hands-on approach. Our patients are our family. Every patient is seen by a licensed medical professional and given an individualized plan to ensure the right course of care is set and results are achieved.” Results Physical Therapy is located at 8733 W. CR-400N, Suite C, in Michigan City. For more information, visit resultsptmc.com or call 219-809-9614.
Photo provided / Michigan City Chamber of Commerce
MERRILLVILLE — For the fifth consecutive year, Kuraray’s MonoSol Division, which includes a location in La Porte, was named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the nation by the National Association for Business Resources. MonoSol was one out of 151 organizations honored from more than 1,100 nominations. The winning companies are assessed by an independent research firm based on key measures like employee compensation, benefits and employee solutions, diversity and inclusion, engagement, retention and work-life balance.
