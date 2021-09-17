La PORTE — With COVID-19 cases and quarantines continuing to rise, the La Porte Community Schools Corp. is defending its decision to impose a mask mandate.
“As always, we respect direct feedback from our school community, and have received numerous phone calls and emails from people voicing their support, as well as concern regarding the face covering requirement,” LPCSC Supt. Mark Francesconi said in a statement Thursday.
Since school started on Aug. 9, there have been 133 positive COVID-19 cases in the schools, 113 among students and 20 among staff. There are currently 26 active cases, including 15 new students cases and one new staff case this week. That has led to 445 total quarantines so far, including 108 this week.
“It is important to reiterate that the decision to move forward with a face covering requirement was a result of the recent quarantine guideline changes made by the state,” Francesconi said in the statement.
“Since the beginning of the school year, we have had to quarantine nearly 450 healthy individuals due to close contact tracing. Complying with this change only strengthens the safety of our schools and significantly lowers the number of quarantined students, aligning with the LPCSC focus of avoiding disruptions of the educational process by keeping healthy students in the classroom with their teachers and peers.”
But the mask mandate has been met with criticism on social media, including a planned protest this week at the school administration building, and rumors of a walkout among La Porte High School students.
A handful of people, including several young children, showed up for the protest, and the walkout did not happen, though a report of the high school doors being locked led to a check by the fire department.
“We ... received reports that a student walkout was planned at the high school resulting in our staff monitoring the halls and doors for purposes of student safety and accountability,” Francesconi said.
“A report to the fire department led to city fire officials coming to the high school to investigate claims that staff locked doors and blocked students from exiting. Their conclusion was that the report was false.”
He said the administration “would like to thank everyone for their cooperation this week as we transition to the updated COVID-19 Intervention Plan. Our schools have demonstrated their commitment to keeping healthy students in the classroom.”
The superintendent acknowledged the protest and an online petition against the mask mandate.
The Change.org petition reads, “We feel that masks should be optional for children and parents and each family should take into consideration their own feelings and desires regarding mask wearing. Making masks mandatory in the school environment goes against the personal freedom we believe in and takes away the personal decision-making capabilities of each family.”
The petition had about 400 signatures as of Friday afternoon
“These are challenging times and we acknowledge the charged atmosphere surrounding COVID-19 science and guidance, masking mandates, parent choice, freedom and decisions surrounding these issues,” Francesconi said.
A La Porte High School student who had supported the mandate at a recent school board meeting also addressed the issue on social media.
Leo Cavinder wrote, “While everyone has a right to protest peacefully, these protesters against masks have no facts to back up any of their claims. The arguments are all opinion-based. We have the facts and the data, and it shows masks work when worn consistently and correctly.
“Some people have made this completely political and believe the world revolves around them. We need to be in this together to protect the children. I urge the school trustees and the superintendent to not believe the ‘lies’ out there, and use data and facts to make informed decisions; which they already have done.”
