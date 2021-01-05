INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana health officials reported 3,477 new coronavirus infections and 142 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday as the state began to see a slow increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations following a previous series of spikes in December.
The newly recorded coronavirus deaths, of which more than 100 occurred since the start of the new year, raised Indiana’s toll to 8,663, including victims with both confirmed and presumed infections, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s daily update.
