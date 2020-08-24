BLOOMINGTON — With COVID-19 numbers rising on college campuses across the state, administrators are sending warnings to students – stop the partying.
On Friday, Bloomington officials announced the size of private gatherings is limited to 15 people under an emergency executive order by Mayor John Hamilton that took effect immediately. The previous maximum was 50.
Hamilton issued the order after photos and videos shared on social media showed Indiana University students gathering in large groups without masks or practicing social distancing.
IU administrators said they were “actively investigating the circumstances surrounding a large, off-campus student party,” and suspensions were possible for students at the party who violated the Sanctions for Noncompliance with COVID-19 Health and Safety Directives.
The party violated “county and state regulations for event size, as well as those related to physical distancing and face coverings,” an IU statement said.
Hamilton urged residents to report violations of the new order to police. “We know that most of our students plan to do the right thing. We ask you to let us know if something is threatening our safety – both on and off campus.”
Hamilton and IU provost Lauren Robel issued a joint statement: “After months of enormous, extensive, coordinated efforts to protect public health and prepare for a safe return to campus for IU’s students, just a few large gatherings – such as those we’ve witnessed over the past few days – could jeopardize the viability of in-person instruction and imperil the health of our residents and stability of our community,” the statement said.
In West Lafayette last week, Purdue University suspended 36 students for attending a party on the same day the school made it a violation to host or attend a party not following social distancing and mask guidelines.
The Circle Pines Cooperative, an off-campus residence, and attendees of an event there received summary suspensions for violating the Protect Purdue Pledge, a spokesman said.
Katie Sermersheim, dean of students, released a statement saying Purdue “has been clear and consistent with our messaging to students ... and the expectations they would need to follow if they made the decision to be on campus this fall.
“We are social creatures and yearn for human interactions and engagement with one another – no one is denying that. We are just asking that we put on hold large gatherings in confined spaces until this global pandemic can be better understood and controlled,” she said.
In South Bend, the University of Notre Dame reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 408 confirmed cases from 2,339 tests since students returned Aug. 3.
After the university reported 89 new cases last Tuesday, school leaders made the decision to go to remote learning for at least two weeks.
At least two off-campus parties more than a week ago have been identified as among sources, Paul J. Browne, vice president for public affairs, said, and the university is prepared to suspend or otherwise discipline the hosts of such parties.
“We believe we have a very strong chain of health protection, but these parties represent the weak link in that chain, and they can be responsible for a disproportionate spread,” he said.
Butler University decided at the last minute to start its fall semester with students on campus, but taking undergraduate classes online, after an increase in cases and evidence students weren’t following safety guidelines.
Dozens of students have been charged with failing to follow safety protocols.
“In the past 48 to 72 hours, we have observed lack of compliance with health and safety guidelines among a relatively small proportion of our students, resultant increases in the number of students testing positive or displaying symptoms of COVID-19, and projections regarding future cases as a result of contact tracing,” a university statement said.
“We are therefore taking decisive action now to prevent the exponential spread of the virus that has occurred at other campuses.”
About 50 students have been charged with violating the Student Commitment for Personal and Community Well-being, according to president James Danko.
Students found in violation will be “sanctioned,” he said, possibly including removal from campus.
Danko said, but there have been violations by a small percentage of students, including violating quarantine and self-isolation protocols; or hosting or attending parties.
“... an increasing number of students have reported COVID-19 symptoms, and we are able to link these increases in confirmed positive cases and symptomatic individuals to the non-compliant behaviors,” he said.
About 75 students have been identified through contact tracing and laced in quarantine.
Valparaiso University, where classes started last Monday, has reported five active positive cases of COVID-19, according to the university’s website.
In a statement on the website, interim provost Richard Gillman said the Incident Command Team is tracking active confirmed cases and will update the number on Valpo’s “Looking Forward” website.
“It is also tracking other metrics to monitor the health and safety of the campus community, which will be used by the administration to make informed and timely decisions,” he said.
