Dutch, left, and Glory welcome visitors to the pet pantry at the Arise and Shine Food and Outreach Center in Michigan City. As donations allow, pet food, treats and supplies are provided to families in need of assistance to help out their furry friends.
Photos provided / Arise and Shine Food and Outreach Center
The dogs got to tag along on a trip to Brandt’s Old Fashioned Emporium, which donated a large amount of pet food and other items to the pet pantry.
An Arise and Shine volunteer gives a treat to a dog which rode with its owner to one of the food outreach events at Arise and Shine, which are conducted Tuesday through Saturday at 1010 W. Garfield.
Photos provided / Arise and Shine Food and Outreach Center
When Arise and Shine president Antwan Burks noticed a lot of pets, like Daisy, stopping by the center with their owners, he got the idea to help out the animals as well as their families.
MICHIGAN CITY — When people suffer, their pets suffer too, and many families in La Porte County are suffering right now because of the pandemic.
That’s the word from Antwan Burks, president and co-founder of the Arise and Shine Food and Outreach Center in Michigan City, which is hoping to expand its mission of helping people get back on their feet to include their animal companions.
