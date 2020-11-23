INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has surpassed the 300,000 mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases – and crossed the 5,000 mark for confirmed COVID-19-related deaths – and that could mean trouble for hospitals.
Indiana’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients pushed to yet another new high over the weekend as health care leaders warn about hospitals around the state being overwhelmed by the ongoing surge in severe infections.
The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported 5,606 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 300,913.
Another 27 deaths were reported, bringing the statewide toll to 5,067 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19 – 265 probable deaths have also been reported. That raised the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 48 per day, doubling that rate in a month’s time and putting it ahead of the early pandemic peak of 42 a day in April.
In La Porte County, 104 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the county total to 4,468. Two more deaths were also reported, a total of 6 since Friday, bringing the county toll to 94.
On Sunday, 6,255 additional cases and 48 more deaths were reported statewide, with 68 cases and 2 deaths in La Porte County. On Saturday, ISDH reported 6,983 cases and 40 deaths, including 105 cases and 2 deaths in the county.
The county’s 7-day positivity rate Monday was at 13.1 percent for all cases, and 20.5 percent for unique individuals tested.
Hospital officials across the state are worried about not having enough health care workers to care for the quickly growing number of severely ill patients. Some hospitals have already started postponing outpatient surgeries and screenings, saying they have no choice but to begin “rationing care.”
Indiana hospitals were treating 3,219 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday – up nearly 50 percent in two weeks and a more than 300 percent increase since late September when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all business and crowd size restrictions before reinstating some limits this month.
The state’s intensive care units had 915 coronavirus patients on Sunday, an increase of about two-thirds in the past two weeks.
In District 1, which includes La Porte, Porter, Lake, Jasper and Newton counties, there were 544 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Sunday, and 38 percent of ICU beds – out of a total of 245 – were being used by coronavirus patients.
Another 36.3 percent of ICU beds were being used by non-COVID patients, leaving 25.7 percent available.
