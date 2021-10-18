This is the man Michigan City Police say tried to rob the Members Advantage Credit Union at 3064 Ohio St. just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. He ended up running out of the bank without any cash.
Police say this video image shows the suspect in the robbery of a Horizon Bank branch at 515 Franklin St. on Sept. 30.
Photo provided / MCPD
The suspect robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of cash, fled on foot and was then picked up by a vehicle, police said.
