Cadet Captain Jessica Wilhelm presents the Unarmed Platoon to the Head Judge at the Purdue University Military Drill meet last February in West Lafayette. Wilhelm hopes to lead the Wolves to the MCJROTC Region One championship this year.
Cadets carry one of the tents used during the MCAS Back-To-School Rally.
Photos provided
Cadets Staff Sgt. Declan Rice, foreground, and Sgt. Derrick Hammond look for textbooks to provide to students during the MCHS textbook distribution.
MICHIGAN CITY — Despite ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, one group of Michigan City students reached out to make sure their peers had what they needed to start the school year.
The Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps recently assisted both the Michigan City Area Schools drive-up Back-To-School Rally and the MCHS drive-up textbook distribution.
