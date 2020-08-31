WESTVILLE — To keep our community informed about its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Purdue University Northwest will report the number of active positive cases on campuses through a dashboard.
The dashboard has been added to the online PNW COVID-19 Guide and will be updated weekly. As of Monday, PNW has had 5 students report positive COVID-19 tests but no faculty or staff report positive tests.
The information was shared with the PNW community via a memo to students, faculty and staff from Chancellor Thomas Keon, and posted to the university’s website.
PNW is following guidelines from the Indiana State Department of Health as to when a student, faculty or staff member can return to school after developing symptoms, receiving test results or coming into close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, Keon said.
The treating physician is responsible for notifying local or state public-health authorities of a COVID-19 diagnosis. The local health department performs a detailed interview of any COVID-19 positive patient and then contacts all people with whom the patient had direct, personal contact.
The university cannot provide identifying information about or the health condition of a student, faculty or staff member in compliance with privacy laws.
“PNW has been actively reminding all members of the university community of our shared responsibility to help keep the number of positive cases as low as possible,” according to the chancellor.
Adhering to proper protocols and procedures “will help ensure that we all have a successful and productive year,” he said.
The PNW announcement came a week after events at the University of Notre Dame confirmed the worst fears about college students returning to campus in the midst of a pandemic.
Notre Dame’s plan for in-person classes – based on “the best medical advice and scientific information available,” according to university President the Rev. John Jenkins – began to fall apart within a week of the start of the semester.
Last week, as the number of COVID-19 cases spiked, Jenkins announced that for two weeks, students will meet online only, off-campus students are not to come on campus, and gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.
The university hopes that these measures will contain the virus so that in-person instruction can resume – and they can avoid sending everyone home.
Notre Dame has been transparent about case numbers, has apologized for its mistakes and resolved to try to fix them, but the plan for a safe return was built on the assumption students would follow protocols, including social distancing, wearing masks and not gathering in large groups for parties. The trouble came with off-campus parties.
Once the virus began spreading on campus, the university was caught unprepared: Some students reported that calls to the COVID hotline went unanswered; some complained about waiting days to get tested on campus; and others told stories about preparation at the quarantine areas set up by the university. Some professors were outraged that they weren’t notified that students in their classes had tested positive.
The challenge Notre Dame faces is huge, and it’s not alone. Michigan State is shifting to a fully remote model for its fall semester even before many students have returned to campus, asking undergraduate students planning to live on campus to stay home.
Last week, Purdue University suspended a cooperative house and 36 students for attending a party that didn’t follow guidelines for social distancing and masks. And Indiana University announced it is working to identify and suspend students who participated in a party after a video of the gathering was posted on Twitter.
Jenkins says the undertaking is “very much worth the remaining risk.” But with students circulating throughout the community, it’s not just the safety of the campus community that’s a concern.
While ND ponders when to return to class, an area school system will be doing just that next week.
The John Glenn School Corp. has announced it will begin the “yellow, on-campus hybrid plan” starting Tuesday Sept. 8. Classes had been all virtual since school opened in the “red” phase on Aug. 11.
“It has been our collective effort as a community to mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” Supt. Christopher Winchell said in a letter to students, faculty and parents.
“That effort has resulted in JGSC receiving approval from the St. Joseph County Health Department to move forward with opening in-person school via the yellow hybrid phase ... We will get started with this model and hope to eventually move back to full on-campus learning when conditions allow.”
Students will attend on-campus in two groups, with those with last names starting with “A-L” on Mondays and Tuesdays; and those with names starting with “M-Z” on Thursdays and Fridays. Students will continue virtual learning when not on campus, and all will eLearn on Wednesdays.
All schools will be deep cleaned with CDC approved disinfectants on Wednesdays and Saturdays; and 100 percent virtual learning remains an option for parents.
All students and staff will be required to wear face masks/coverings while on campus, even when 6 feet apart. “Mask breaks” will be planned for students throughout the day.
“I know that virtual learning has been hard for everyone,” Winchell said. “We are excited to have the opportunity to get back on campus for face-to-face instruction. It is our hope that being on campus two days per week will ease some of the concerns that surfaced during full-time virtual learning.”
