INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis businesses not following the city’s coronavirus restrictions will face a greater chance of fines as officials said Tuesday they will ramp up enforcement.
The warning came as state health officials added 25 more COVID-19 fatalities to Indiana’s death toll and the state’s average number of newly recorded coronavirus infections continued its recent growth.
The latest reported COVID-19 deaths raised to 3,069 the number of people in Indiana who have died with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections since mid-March.
State statistics show Indiana hospitals have been treating more than 900 patients with the COVID-19 respiratory disease each day since Aug. 2. Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown by more than 50 percent since late June, while the seven-day average of newly confirmed coronavirus infections has more than doubled during that time to the 947 average cases mark set Monday.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 884 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 75,862.
The La Porte County Health Department on Monday reported 22 new cases reported on Saturday, 9 cases on Sunday and 7 cases on Monday.
The county has 724 public cases, 197 Westville Correctional Facility case and 8 Indiana State Prison cases for a total of 929 cases and 29 deaths.
The ISDH report Tuesday showed 931 cases and 30 death in the county, where 14,446 tests had been reported, with a 7-day positivity rate of 5.6 percent as of Aug. 4.
In Indianapolis, bars and nightclubs will remain closed as Marion County Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine said those ages 20-29 represented fastest-growing age group for new COVID-19 infections during July.
Mayor Joe Hogsett said several businesses flouted the city’s rules on crowd sizes, distancing and face masks over the weekend. In one instance, the Indianapolis Speedrome race track on the city’s east side was issued a $1,000 fine for exceeding the 25 percent capacity limit with crowded stands for its Saturday night races.
“The time for warnings is over,” Hogsett said. “The sight of spectators at a venue packing the stands without masks is beyond discouraging.”
Face masks have been required in all indoor public places in Indianapolis since July 9 and most restaurants are limited to half capacity for diners.
Health department inspectors will begin issuing $1,000 fines against violators, Caine said.
“We take this seriously. We know that we’ve got to step up our enforcement,” Caine said. “The education and the warning period is over.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statewide face mask mandate that took effect July 27, but has left enforcement to state and county health departments.
Caine said a new public health order would allow high school football games to start this month in Indianapolis, although a maximum 250 people will be allowed in the stands and all fans will be required to wear masks.
Also Tuesday, an eastern Indiana school district has sent 228 students home to quarantine to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in what appeared to be the largest isolating case among state schools.
The Delaware Community Schools took action after a football player at Delta High School tested positive for the virus several days ago. The school district is aware of only that one case.
“However, after yesterday, we know of a few students who are in the testing process, are experiencing many of the COVID-19 symptoms, and may have direct connections to our positive case,” Superintendent Reece Mann said.
It’s the largest student quarantine in the state reported so far, topping the roughly 48 students affected in the Lanesville Community Schools in southern Indiana’s Harrison County.
The district has about 2,600 students.
“Unfortunately, we are in a situation where parents seem to be sending their child/children to school even when they are symptomatic or possibly even when they, as parents, have been tested and are awaiting the results, later to find out they are positive,” Mann said.
