INDIANAPOLIS — The day after a landslide reelection victory, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’s not making any changes to policy on handling COVID-19, a major point of contention on the campaign trail.
There’s “no truth” to rumors that Indiana will shut down again after the election, he said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the pandemic. That includes no changes to the state’s economy, and no statewide closure of schools.
Holcomb won a second term on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Woody Myers, former state health commissioner who had called for tougher anti-virus actions as Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and new infections climbed steeply since nearly all state restrictions were lifted in September.
The governor has continued to resist calls for reinstating coronavirus limits, however, emphasizing Wednesday the preference for health officials to address virus spread at the county level and adding that “we just don’t make decisions based on politics.”
“I don’t think the frustration or the impatience with getting through COVID-19 is partisan whatsoever.” Holcomb said. “We’re making decisions based on the common good, and trying to get us through this as safely and swiftly as possible. It has zero to do with political capital or election results with me.”
Indiana’s newly reported COVID-19 cases rose to their highest single-day level of the pandemic, state health officials said Wednesday. The number of coronavirus patients being treated at Indiana hospitals also climbed to a new high.
The 3,756 new coronavirus infections reported Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health surpassed the 3,649 new infections reported on Oct. 29.
The health department’s daily statistics update also showed 1,897 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. That’s the largest number since officials began releasing those counts last spring, early in the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the health department had reported that Indiana had 1,867 COVID-19 hospitalizations – a number that surpassed the previous peak of 1,799 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on April 13.
State health officials also added 25 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s pandemic toll, raising it to 4,464, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections. Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths stood at 27 on Tuesday, one of the highest levels since May and nearly double from a month ago.
There were 37 new cases reported in La Porte County, bringing the total to 2,779 confirmed cases and 68 deaths.
Holcomb doubled down Wednesday that mask-wearing will help the state slow virus spread and maintain available hospital beds, but state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said hospitals and healthcare workers in Indiana are already swamped, “needing support now more than ever.”
“The greatest strain right now is on our hospital workforce, which is in the ninth month of responding to this pandemic, and facing the greatest patient load yet,” Box said. ”They are, frankly, exhausted.”
A survey of Indiana voters showed the pandemic was their top concern. AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters – including 2,367 voters and 572 nonvoters in Indiana – was conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
Overall, 21 percent of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 33 percent said it’s somewhat under control. Forty-six percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.
Thirty-seven percent of Hoosiers surveyed said it is the most important issue facing the country today, followed by the economy at 31 percent. Eleven percent named health care, 7 percent named racism and 5 percent named law enforcement.
Box said Wednesday that from Sept. 15 to Oct. 25, Indiana saw a more than 200 percent increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases. Hospital admissions, too, have “increased significantly,” as the trend continues.
That’s in part a result of some Hoosiers, notably in counties with the highest rates of COVID-19 spread, “who just don’t believe in mask-wearing,” Box said. As of Wednesday, 74 of Indiana’s 92 counties were designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread – the most since state officials implemented a rating system in September.
The county remained in the orange on the state metrics map, the second-highest in terms of COVID-19 spread risk. That rating is based on weekly new cases, of which La Porte County had 267 for the week ending Nov. 1, which would put it in the red category.
The second factor is the 7-day all-test positivity rating. The county’s rate was 9.49 percent for the week ending Nov. 1, putting it in the yellow category.
Virtually all of northern Indiana is in the orange category this week, with the exception of Marshall County, which is yellow.
Holcomb said Wednesday he’s not considering enforcement measures around masks, citing too few state police officers and issues with “effectiveness.” Instead, decisions about punitive measures will remain left up to local officials, he continued.
