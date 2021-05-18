MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Senior Center has reopened, but COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.
All activities are open except computer classes, which will resume in July when the instructor returns; and bridge, which will start again June 7.
Center staff ask that if you are sick, stay home, and, until further notice, masks must be worn at all times while in the center unless actively eating or drinking, according to Senior Center director Tara Miller.
“This will continue as long as the mask mandate remains in effect in La Porte County. Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and only the front door will be accessible until further notice.”
Because La Porte County is in the “orange” COVID spread threat level, building capacity is limited to 25 percent, which is 75 people at a time.
Staff also asks that you sanitize your table upon leaving with spray bottles of sanitizer and paper towels available at a central location, Miller said.
With limited staff and increased responsibilities in controlling access to the facility, phones may not be answered all the time, and they ask that you only call if you have urgent business.
“Visitors are asked to be respectful to staff and each other, and recognize that health issues, including COVID-19 testing and vaccination, are personal matters,” Miller said.
“Please do not ask others if they have been vaccinated. This is an individual choice and everyone has their own personal reasons as to whether or not they have chosen to be vaccinated.”
The Senior Center will not require proof of vaccination to enter, she said.
“If La Porte County slips into the “red” zone, the facility will close. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”
