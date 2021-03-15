INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers and other school employees became eligible Monday for COVID-19 vaccinations through clinics across Indiana.
State health officials said last week the eligibility expansion comes at the direction of the Biden administration, which earlier allowed teachers to be vaccinated at pharmacies taking part in a federal program.
Indiana previously only allowed anyone aged 50 and older, and those with at-risk health conditions to make vaccine appointments. The expansion for teachers includes educators up to grade 12, as well as other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and top state health officials had repeatedly said they believed targeting vaccinations to older age groups and health care workers, rather than school employees, was more effective at preventing serious illnesses and deaths.
After vaccines are rolled out to teachers, Indiana’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said health officials plan to next open eligibility incrementally to those aged 40 to 49. The timeline for that next expansion will be dependent on the state’s weekly vaccine shipments from the federal government, however.
To schedule a vaccine, Hoosiers can visit ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 400 clinics around the state.
As of Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health said 1,276,777 first doses of vaccine had been administered in Indiana, and 837,233 individuals were fully vaccinated, including those who got the one-dose vaccine.
Also on Monday, ISDH reported that 421 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 672,967. Another 8 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,454 confirmed and 410 probable deaths.
There were 10 new cases and 1 more death reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 9,938 infected and 202 dead, according to ISDH.
On Sunday, 701 cases 10 deaths were reported, including 16 cases in the county. On Saturday, 878 cases and 27 deaths were reported, including 16 cases in the county.
