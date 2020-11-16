Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan City fire chief and assistant chief relieved of administrative duties after 'incident'
- La Porte County tightening coronavirus restrictions as cases, hospitalizations surge
- Governor to reinstate some COVID-19 restrictions in riskiest areas, including La Porte County
- County to work with Michigan City, La Porte on new coronavirus restrictions
- La Porte man killed when pickup overturns in Michigan City
- Larkin's conviction for causing wife's death overturned on appeal
- Michigan City Police have taken 484 firearms off streets in 2020
- Indiana COVID cases climb to new high
- 'Very concerning trend': Cases, deaths, hospitalizations spiking in La Porte County, statewide
- Michigan City, New Prairie and Westville schools resume fully remote learning
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
Lingenfelterfamily said:
Police officers and fireman should also be able to get the vaccine as they are with folks to. Then public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.