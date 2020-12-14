MICHIGAN CITY — As cases of COVID-19 surge in the area and across the nation, convalescent plasma can provide a vital lifeline to help critically ill patients fight off the virus.
As it prepares for the new vaccination program, likely to start late this week, Franciscan Health is joining with Versiti Blood Centers to ask for donations of blood plasma from people who have already recovered from the coronavirus.
“Convalescent plasma has been used since the 1800s to help people infected with different viruses and bacteria,” said Dr. Erica Kaufman West, infectious disease specialist for Franciscan Health.
“The idea behind convalescent plasma is that if we take the antibodies from a patient who has recovered from an infection, and give them to a patient who is sick from that same infection, those antibodies may help that sick patient fight off the disease faster.”
Franciscan Health is asking anyone who has had COVID-19 to visit Franciscan Health.org/CovidPlasma to learn more about the donation process and the convalescent plasma infusion program.
A single donation can save up to three lives, Kaufman West said.
“Donating plasma is donating blood, except that you’ll get your platelets and red blood cells back. Just the plasma will be taken,” she said.
“The same requirements for blood donation apply and you must be free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days to be eligible.”
For those who have not been infected by COVID-19, your blood is also urgently needed, Kaufman West stressed. Individuals can make a whole blood donation every 56 days and a plasma donation every 28 days.
To make an appointment at Versiti (Franciscan Health’s blood supplier), call 800-632-4722 or email donate.in@ versiti.org.
