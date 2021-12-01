Carolyn Watson, left, new music director for the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, will co-conduct the 27th annual Holiday at the Pops concert on Dec. 11 with Chuck Steck, right, who has conducted the performance for the last five years.
Photos provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
Carolyn Watson, left, new music director for the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, will co-conduct the 27th annual Holiday at the Pops concert on Dec. 11 with Chuck Steck, right, who has conducted the performance for the last five years.
Photos provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.