Discgolf photo

A disc golf course is being considered for La Porte’s Kesling Park, and the La Porte Parks and Recreation Department is seeking comment from the community on the potential project.

 Photo provided / La Porte Park and Recreation Dept.

La PORTE — A disc golf course is being considered for La Porte’s Kesling Park.

The La Porte Parks and Recreation Department issued a statement on Tuesday seeking comment from the community on the potential project.

