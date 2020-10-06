MICHIGAN CITY — There won’t be all the parade and pageantry of homecoming when the Michigan City Wolves football team hosts rival La Porte, but the school is still hoping to see some “City pride.”
MCHS will play the Slicers at 7 p.m. Friday at Ames Field, and “Although the Homecoming festivities are being postponed – tentatively set for basketball season with a date to be announced – this Friday is still a big day for our high school,” Michigan City Area Schools spokeswoman Betsy Kohn said.
