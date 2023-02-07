Artist Avin HannahSmith stands in front of one his paintings on display at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts. The Chicago artist’s exhibit is titled “What If We Had That, Too?” and is meant to open a dialogue about those in lower-income neighborhoods and their ability to pursue career opportunities outside their community.
Lubeznik Center Executive Director Janet Bloch leads a Gallery Talk with HannahSmith. She asked questions about what his art represents and how his experiences as an African-American influenced his work.
One of many painting on display in his exhibit. HannahSmith said while there has been change politically and socially to better promote equity, some neighborhoods are not geared to help a person follow their dream.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Photos by Donavan Barrier
In HannahSmith's paintings, he uses a concept he created called "Afro-Alien." He said he coined the term to explain feelings of isolation in different spaces due to being African-American.
MICHIGAN CITY — From the time he enrolled in an Ohio college, a Chicago artist said he never felt he quite fit in, and he has used his work since to try and make those in lower-income communities believe they can and should fit in.
The Lubeznik Center for the Arts hosted a panel discussion on the work of artist Avin HannahSmith as part of its First Friday event for February.
