top story
Author Celebration at Knapp Elementary features published and future writers
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Two suspects rob Family Express on U.S. 20 in Michigan City at gunpoint
- La Porte man gets 25 years for molesting pre-teen girls, including one who was blind
- Michigan City drivers put on notice: South Shore Double Track construction begins Monday
- Michigan City woman sentenced to federal prison for illegal firearms purchases
- New sidewalks, pedestrian crossing approved for south end of U.S. 421 in Michigan City
- All eyes on Abbie: South Central's Tomblin was a leader on the court and an inspiration to future Satellites
- 11th Street in Michigan City will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 28
- La Porte Police Department swears in new officers as it nears full strength
- Repairs to Franklin Street bridge should be ready for opening of boat traffic
- Reaching new heights: Grieger's emergence has helped LaCrosse to its first winning season since 2004
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Michigan City, NICTD announce $80M mixed-use project for Station Block (1)
- New SRO at La Porte High School wants to be role model for students (1)
- JIM PETERS: Basking in my 'Who Dey' moment (1)
- Michigan City drivers put on notice: South Shore Double Track construction begins Monday (1)
- La Porte City Council unanimously supports proposed Public Safety Local Income Tax (1)
Recent Comments
-
tomblin9900 said:I'm a Bengals fan! Raised in Cincinnati. Growing up Ken Anderson , Chris Collinsworth and Archie Griffin were some of the many that would come…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.