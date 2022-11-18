Matey’s Bar and Restaurant owner Mark Kehoskie, right, speaks with bartenders Sarah Williams, left, and Carley Groh at the new U-bar, one of the renovations now completed at the popular spot on Michigan City’s north side.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Previously a corner bar, the new U-bar provides more space to move and interact with others without the crowding and bottlenecking, Kehoskie said.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Uneven flooring is now a thing of the past with the floor evened out and refurbished.
Though summer and fall have come to an end, Matey’s will still provide area residents with number of events to beat the winter doldrums.
Matey’s patrons can now feel as if they’re in the same bar, rather than several separate bars, thanks to the renovations, Kehoskie said.
MICHIGAN CITY — Matey’s Bar and Restaurant, a popular summer stop on Michigan City’s north side, has completed major renovations to become a bar for all seasons, with new events to bring holiday cheer and a break from winter monotony.
During the pandemic, owners Mark Kehoskie and Bryan Knieczny decided the restaurant at 110 Franklin St. needed to be revamped.
