Emmie Reigel, right, a staff member at the Barker Mansion, teaches guests about the history of the Haskell & Barker Car Company during a grand opening event for a new exhibit on the company and the Barker family Thursday night.
Members from the different companies that contributed to the building’s exhibit construction and renovation were honored by Michele Gustman, center left, and Susan DeMaio, center right, for their work to bring the mansion to life.
Emmie Reigel, right, a staff member at the Barker Mansion, teaches guests about the history of the Haskell & Barker Car Company during a grand opening event for a new exhibit on the company and the Barker family Thursday night.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Descendants of John H. Barker, including, from left, Alex Ross, Sarane Ross, Lauren Lardner and Sarane Ross O’Connor, were on hand to welcome guests to view the new exhibit and mansion renovations.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Built with the original blueprints of the Haskell & Barker Company, students from Purdue University Northwest were able to bring to life what the factory used to look like.
Members from the different companies that contributed to the building’s exhibit construction and renovation were honored by Michele Gustman, center left, and Susan DeMaio, center right, for their work to bring the mansion to life.
In writings and pictures posted on walls, Barker Mansion visitors can learn the story of John Barker and his numerous contributions to the railroad industry and to Michigan City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.