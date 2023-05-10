On March 29, Barker Middle School 8th-grade STEM students visited Michigan City High School, where they were immersed in the Engineering classes of Ralph Gee and Jeff Rochowiak. This week, Barker was recertified as a STEM school by the Indiana Department of Education through 2028.
The purpose of the visit was to inspire Barker students in STEM and engineering, create awareness of the opportunities available to them at Michigan City High School, and link STEM between Barker and MCHS, according to Amy Hamann, Barker STEM teacher and coordinator.
On March 29, Barker Middle School 8th-grade STEM students visited Michigan City High School, where they were immersed in the Engineering classes of Ralph Gee and Jeff Rochowiak. This week, Barker was recertified as a STEM school by the Indiana Department of Education through 2028.
Photos provided / Barker Middle School
The purpose of the visit was to inspire Barker students in STEM and engineering, create awareness of the opportunities available to them at Michigan City High School, and link STEM between Barker and MCHS, according to Amy Hamann, Barker STEM teacher and coordinator.
Photos provided / Barker Middle School
The Barker students were able to examine, even drive and operate the MCHS robotics team’s robot during their visit. They also an up-close look at the mechanics behind its construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.