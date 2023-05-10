MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Middle School is celebrating this week after the Indiana Department of Education announced it was one of five schools to be STEM-recertified through 2028.

“Barker is so proud to again be deemed as an Indiana Department of Education STEM Certified Middle School,” said Amy Hamann, Barker’s STEM teacher and coordinator.

