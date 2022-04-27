Barker Middle School students who were honored with Student Innovation Awards from the Center for Creative Solutions included, from left, Desiree Jimenez, Deianira Oldenkamp, Seth Gaddis, Alexis Gresham, Makenna Nowatzke, Addyson Heichel, Elijah Vittatoe and Gage Kelley. Not pictured is Wyatt Debald.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Center for Creative Solutions has recognized Barker Middle School in Michigan City for its culture of creativity.
On Monday, nine students and the school received Student Innovation Awards as part of Northwest Indiana’s celebration of World Creativity and Innovation Week. The Center presented a $200 check to the school’s STEM Program, thanks to the generosity of the Morgan Family Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.